Dodocool's Apple Watch Charging Stand drops to just $21.77 at Amazon when you enter promo code W4YHEPAZ at checkout. This offer saves you $11 off its regular price which isn't discounted very often.

Unlike many Apple Watch stands, this one actually has the capability to charge your device without needing to add in an Apple Watch charger on your own. However, you will need a USB wall adapter to plug it into and power it up.

It's compatible with any series Apple Watch and supports Nightstand Mode as pictured. It can be folded up for pocket portability and is capable of charging your device while folded or raised up at an angle.

Just over 100 customers at Amazon reviewed this stand with 4.3 out of 5 stars collectively.

See at Amazon