Class up your wrist with one of these Apple Watch bands.

Having an Apple Watch is a blast. Whether you're hunting for Pikachu on Pokemon Go or increasing your efficiency with Workflow, the Apple Watch is becoming useful in a lot of situations. And perhaps the coolest part about it is all the different watch bands you can buy for it. There are styles for every occasion, and at these prices, it's not too expensive to buy a few at once for specific outfits or activities.

Silver Milanese Loop Band (42mm) - $5.99 with promo code T6AVI6AN

Gray Silicone Band (38mm) - $5.99 w/ code IADALL5T

Black Silicone Band (42mm) - $5.99 w/ code IADALL5T

Black Milanese Loop Band (42mm) - $6.88 w/ code P4H4UDIJ

Black Leather Band (42mm) - $6.99 w/ code J7INNE23

Rose Gold Milanese Loop Band (38mm) - $8.99 w/ code T8EYYUD3

What makes this deal worth considering? - These deals are about as good as any other Apple Watch band deals we see. They usually sell out quick at these prices so if you see one you like, don't wait to make your purchase.

- These deals are about as good as any other Apple Watch band deals we see. They usually sell out quick at these prices so if you see one you like, don't wait to make your purchase. Things to know before you buy! - These bands are compatible with both new and old models of the Apple Watch.

