Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on the Apple Watch Series 2!
There's a variety of the Apple Watch (Series 2) currently on sale at Best Buy, discounted by $70 each. If you've been recently looking to upgrade your style and your tech all at once, now's your shot.
Series 2 of the Apple Watch features include:
- Built-in GPS
- Water resistance
- Heart rate sensor
- Workout and Activity apps
- Dual-core processor
- Display twice as bright as Series 1
A large selection of the watches in this sale are available between $299 and $329, though there are some more pricier options. Various Nike+ and Watch Edition versions of Series 2 are also available during this sale. A few refurbished deals are also included which drop some prices down to $244.
Apple Watch comes in a variety of styles and the band can actually be replaced with Apple-official or third-party ones. Amazon has a huge selection of different bands to change the look of the watch, such as this sporty silicon option for $18 and this stainless steel Milanese version for $20.
After you've found the watch that fits your style, you may want to consider buying a compact stand to go with it, or this awesome $20 dock which can charge your new watch and your iPhone at the same time.
