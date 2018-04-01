Whether you want the 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch for $149 or the 42mm for $179, Walmart has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 1 anywhere right now. We've seen a couple retailers drop to similar lows before, but the deals have always been very short. If you missed them before, you should grab one while you can right now. The deal works on Silver and Space Gray in both sizes.

Series 1 is the oldest generation of the Apple Watch. The Series 3 is on sale today, too, thanks to Best Buy's one-day Easter sale, but even then it's still $299 for the 38mm version. This deal is a great entry-level model to lure you into the world of smartwatches. It features a battery life of up to 18 hours and comes with a magnetic charging cable.

Walmart also has a huge selection of compatible replacement bands for the watch, so you can go as fancy or as simple as you like.

