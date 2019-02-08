Top4cus makes a variety of comfortable, fashionable, and affordable Apple Watch bands to help change up your watch's style, and one such genuine leather band drops to only $4.20 at Amazon when you enter promo code ITG2EN8Q during checkout. That'll save you $10 off its regular price, and it can be used on any size or color the band is available in, including black, brown, gold, and silver.

This Apple Watch band is compatible with any series of the Apple Watch, from the original to the newest Series 4. It's made of soft, genuine top leather and features a stainless steel metal clasp. A one-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.

Over 60 customers at Amazon reviewed these Apple Watch bands, earning them a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Now that you've saved on a band, you could put your savings toward something like this discounted Twelve South Forté charging stand for the Apple Watch. Right now it's on sale at 20% off via Amazon.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.