The late 2017 Apple 27-inch iMac Pro with Retina 5K display is down to $4,499 at B&H. Amazon has this price as well, but if you're going in on this behemoth I suggest using B&H for the potential tax benefits outside New York and New Jersey. You'll be saving an extra $250-300 just from that benefit alone. It goes for $5,000 at other retailers like Best Buy.

The only better price on this is at Micro Center, but you'd have to live near one to take advantage of it and chances are you don't. In fact, I live near one and there's only a few in stock anyway.

In addition to the 27-inch 5120x2880 IPS Retina Display, this iMac has a 3.2GHz Intel Xeon 8-core processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and Magic Keyboard and Mouse 2. It also has features like an SD card reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the High Sierra macOS.

