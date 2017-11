Audio-Technica products are currently on sale at Amazon!

You can pick up the premium ATH-M40x headphones for $79 at a $10 discount off the average price. The upgraded ATH-M50x headphones are on sale for $129, which is a $15 discount off the average price.

Audio-Technica also has a couple of microphones and in-ear headphones on sale while supplies last too.

See at Amazon