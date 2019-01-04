Amazon has the Aukey USB Power Strip on sale today for $19.77 when you enter promo code AUKEY93S during checkout. That'll save you over 50% off its regular price of $43 there. In the past, it's never dropped in price lower than $32 without a code, making this one of its best deals ever.

This power strip features eight AC outlets and six USB ports with Quick Charge 3.0. That means it'll be able to charge your phone up to four times faster than standard options. With Aukey's adaptive charging technology, the strip offers up to 2.4A per USB port and alters the charge based on what your specific device requires.

Aukey made it easy to mount this power strip with integrated bottom mounting slots, so you can give it a permanent spot behind your TV or elsewhere in your home. It's equipped with a five-foot power cable as well. Aukey includes a 2-year warranty with its purchase. At Amazon, nearly 150 customers left a review for this power strip, resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

