Use code XMASAK27 to drop the price of the Aukey air vent magnetic car phone holder to $4.96 from an average price of around $8. This makes for one of the best deals we've seen on this mount all year.

The mount comes with a small metal plate that you put between your phone and its case. That metal plate connects your phone to the vent's four magnets, holding it in place. You can easily place it when you get into the car and disconnect it just as easily when you want to leave. The mount uses four rubber prongs to hold itself in place without scratching your car. The prongs can fit both horizontal and vertical vent blades, and there are two different mounting spacings in the case of thick or thin vents. Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty.

You can spruce your car up further with some Yankee Candle Air Fresheners.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.