It's time to take your photography game to the next level, and this inexpensive accessory can help!

Is this deal for me?

Smartphone cameras have become significantly better over the past few years, and people like to push them to their limits. A great way to really take advantage of how far they've come is by using a tripod to take your skills to the next level. We know, people don't want to lug around a full-sized tripod to "get the shot", but what about a mini one?

Aukey is currently offering its cell phone tripod for $7.91 when you use the coupon code AUKEYT01 during checkout at Amazon. This is a savings of around $3 from its regular price. Beyond just your smartphone, you'll also be able to use this for a GoPro or even a DSLR.

Take clearer shots or time-lapse videos from a stable fixed position

Best for capturing a variety of landscapes and points of view

Compact, lightweight, foldable design to easily to grab, setup, and put away

Mount to smartphones up to 5.7" with included holder, or attach digital cameras, GoPros, camcorder, and more

If you are already having fun taking amazing photos with your phone, try adding one of these to your arsenal. Think of the long exposures, time lapses, and more that you'll be able to capture with this!

You can also check out the option with bendable legs for $10 with coupon code AUKEYT03.

What makes this deal worth considering? - At just under $10, you can seriously improve the shots you take with your smartphone. A tripod isn't necessary for all shots, but great for moments when you really want to capture a clean, steady photo.

These tripods can only hold 5.7-inch phones or smaller, meaning huge "phablet" phones like the iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel 2 XL will be too big to mount. If you are looking to mount a phone larger than 5.7-inch, consider buying Kobratech's tripod for $17.99. It's flexible to hold a phone of any size and comes with a two-year warranty.

See at Amazon

