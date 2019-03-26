The Aukey dual USB port car charger is down to $7.01 with code TFH6UYOB on Amazon. That price is about $6 off that it normally sells for and a match of one of the best deals we've ever seen. With a charger this small and this inexpensive you could buy one for every vehicle and never go without a place to charge up again.

It's an ultra-compact charger made with aluminum alloy so it will sit flush to the edge of the car's outlet and just look like another part of your dashboard. It can do two devices at the same time with the maximum possible charging speeds, and it works with all USB compatible devices. The charger has a two-year warranty as well. Users give it 4.4 stars based on nearly 200 reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.