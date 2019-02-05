Aukey's Wireless EP-B52 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones drops to just $19.50 at Amazon when you purchase via this link or enter promo code 61L8YXUA during checkout. As these headphones were just released in early December, this is one of their first price drops ever. Today's deal saves you just over $30 off their regular cost.

These headphones utilize Bluetooth 4.1 to connect with devices from up to 33 feet away, and they're even capable of pairing with two devices simultaneously. Their internal battery can last for up to 18 hours of listening time and, with the built-in microphone, you can take hands-free calls or speak to your phone's virtual assistant, while their on-board controls allow you to switch tracks or change the volume. They're equipped with 40mm drivers, padded ear-cups, and a 3.5mm audio jack that lets you plug into non-Bluetooth devices. Plus, you can fold them up when you're ready to store them away. A compact travel case is included with your purchase today, along with a 2-year warranty.

See at Amazon

