Aukey has plenty of headphones that go on sale, but the EP-B40 Latitude earbuds are one of the best they have. Thanks to a price drop to $21.66 and the code FHEVJSXV, you can get these headphones for just $17.98 right now. The headphones usually sell for around $27 or more, and we haven't seen them go on sale since Black Friday last year. The deal only works on the black color.

These headphones are iMore's Value Pick for Best Bluetooth Headphones for Apple Watch, which makes them a great value pair for any Bluetooth device really. Get high-quality sound with Bluetooth 4.1 and aptX technology for improved wireless audio. They are designed so you can customize the fit with multiple ear-tips, in-ear hooks, and a lightweight design. You can play up to eight hours of music without needing to recharge. They are also IPX4 water-resistant to withstand sweat and rain. The magnetic earbuds can hang from your neck without fear of getting lost in the gym's locker room somewhere.

