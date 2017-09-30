Ease is a ring away.

We have all done it. You are laying in bed or on the couch scrolling through the latest news, social media or cat memes on your phone and then splat. You just dropped your phone on your face, and it hurt. Even worse, it fell from your face onto the floor and now your precious phone has a cracked screen. Now that your face and ego are bruised, you realize that something needs to be done to ensure this travesty never happens again.

Allow me to introduce you to the phone holder that will not only revolutionize the way you use your phone, but make you feel safe all the while! Amazon has the 2-pack Aukey Phone Ring Holder for $6.99 when you apply coupon code AUKEYHP3 during checkout. This is the lowest price ever by $3.

Simply attach the 3M adhesive firmly onto the back of your phone or phone case, and you are all set. Now you can take that selfie with confidence. Better yet, watch your favorite movie by using the 180-degree flip-over ring design, and 360-degree rotating base as a phone stand.

