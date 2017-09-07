This deal from our friends at Thrifter includes two Aukey power inverters for your car!

Aukey has two power inverters on sale right now. This 300W power inverter adds two USB ports and two AC outlets for just $17.99 with code AUKEYPV2. It normally sells at $25 and has never gone as low as this price through direct discounts.

The 150W power inverter adds one port and outlet for $14.99 with code AUKEYPV1. Barring occasional drops to $17, this power inverter has never dropped this low before either.

These things are great if you need access to an outlet while you're on the road. Maybe you're traveling quite a distance with a deadline on your mind and want to charge your laptop. Maybe you're stuck in your car for the long haul and want to brew some coffee to stay awake. Or maybe you're relocating to be with family during the ongoing hurricane season and need to power up on the drive. I could list a hundred possible reasons. It never hurts to have one of these around.

Features include:

Converts DC power to AC delivering up to 300W or 150W of power

Power a laptop or a small appliance + charge phones, tablets, GPS units, and other gadgets in your car

Compact Power Inverter plugs directly into your cigarette lighter outlet

Built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

Besides the extra ports, the 300W power inverter also comes with jumper cables and has the ability to hook up directly to your car battery and the cigarette lighter, while the 150W can only use the latter connection.

All Aukey products come with a two-year warranty.

See the 300W at Amazon See the 150W at Amazon

