This trash can-looking power strip gives you access to plenty of ports and outlets for all your charging needs!

The Aukey vertical power strip with 12 outlets and 6 USB ports is down to $33.19 with code AUKEYPS4 on Amazon. It has a street price of $40 and hasn't sold lower than that through a direct price drop.

As far as power strips go, this is one fancy-looking doodad. I love the look of it. It's a power strip you wouldn't be embarrassed to keep up on your desktop, and it gives you easy access to 6 USB ports along with the regular outlets. If you have a bunch of phones, tablets, and little things that need charging, this would be great for you.

Features include:

Consolidate your power supply - 12 AC outlets and 6 USB ports meet all your power requirements

AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology - Tuned to provide the safest maximum recharge rate for all your USB-powered devices, up to 2.4A per port (6A total max)

Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices

Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

All Aukey devices come with a two-year warranty.

See on Amazon

