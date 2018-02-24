Right now, you can grab the Quick Charge 3.0 Aukey USB-C Car Charger for only $7.40 when you enter promo code 9KYM5X68 at checkout. That'll take $13 off its current price.

This car charger can recognize your device and alter its power output for safe and efficient charging, allowing you to charge three device at once - two via USB-A and one via USB-C. There are built-in safeguards to protect against excessive current, overheating and overcharging.

You'll also receive a 2-year warranty with this purchase. Aukey's USB-C Car Charger has over 300 reviews on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars.

