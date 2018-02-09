This Aukey two-port compact wall charger is down to $5.99 with code AUKEYU32 on Amazon. It's normally $10, so you're saving about 40% off the price with this deal.

Aukey's two-port wall charger is so compact you can take it anywhere. Just throw it in your bag and pull it out when you need it, whether you're at school, work, or waiting for your next flight. It's small enough you won't take up more than one outlet, and you can share with a friend who needs to charge up, too.

The adaptive charging means it will work with whatever is plugged in, regardless of the platform. It has built-in safeguards to keep your devices from overheating or overcharging. It also includes Aukey's two-year warranty. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 1,746 reviews.

Grab an $8 AmazonBasics Lightning cable or $8 USB-C cable to plug into your new wall charger.

