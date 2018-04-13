In preparation of Avengers: Infinity War coming to theaters in a few weeks, Amazon is offering a selection of Marvel graphic novels for just $0.99 each. Of the 14 titles on sale include The Avengers/Defenders War and Marvel Point One which both include several comic issues collected into one volume.
These graphic novels can be read via the Kindle or Comixology app on a variety of devices.
Some of the other titles in this sale include:
- Avengers Masterworks Vol. 18
- Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 2: Most Wanted
- Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan
- Golden Age All-Winners Masterworks Vol. 4
Head over to Amazon and check out the full selection while the sale lasts!