The BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones are down to $99.99 at Amazon. That price is available on Black , Blue , Gray , and White . The BeatsX do not drop from their $150 street price very often. This price beats the last deal we shared by $10.

Some of the features include:

Connect via class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you're on the go

With fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

BeatsX have the same W1 Bluetooth chip Apple AirPods have, which makes them ideal for Apple users. If you are on Android and want a pair of great wireless headphones, you can still use these. Or you could get the Samsung Level U Pro, which are high quality, $100 cheaper, and made to work with Samsung phones.

