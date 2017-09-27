On the hunt for some bluetooth buds?
The BeatsX Wireless Headphones are on sale at Daily Steals for $85 when you enter promo code THRFTRBEATSX at checkout. That saves you $25 off the next lowest price we could find at TechRabbit. This product is new and available in your choice of Blue or Black.
These Bluetooth in-ear buds feature optimized noise isolation, along with a built-in microphone and in-line controls so you can take calls, change what you're listening to or activate Siri.
With a battery life of up to eight hours, they won't be able to last all day. However, there's a feature called Fast Fuel which provides a two-hour charge in just five minutes.
These Beats by Dre have a 3.9 out of 5-star rating on Amazon after almost 500 reviews.
