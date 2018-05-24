Amazon is offering the Belkin Boost Up 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad on sale for $38.99. The average price for this item is $52, and this deal gets you in the lowest it's ever gone before.

This was designed with Apple specifically for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, though it'll work with any device that has wireless charging capabilities. It's also Qi compatible and charges your phone super-quickly since it has 7.5 watts. As long as your phone case isn't super-thick or made of metal, this will work perfectly. It also has a non-slip surface and positive customer feedback.

See at Amazon