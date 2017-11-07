The Belkin Screen Cleaning Kit is down to $5.90 on Amazon. This kit has sold around $9 for the last few weeks. For most of the summer it was selling around $7. Either way, this is the lowest price we've seen since May.

You can use this solution to clean your TV, smartphone, and tablets, too. Grab a 24-pack of microfiber cloths to use on multiple devices.

Features include:

Extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth

High-quality total cleaning solution for notebooks

Specially developed to safely clean notebook screens

Alcohol- & residue-free cleaning solution

Wipes displays completely clean

The kit has 4.5 stars based on 915 user reviews.

See on Amazon