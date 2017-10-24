Keep that fancy new iPhone scratch-free.

Is this deal for me?

These Belkin InvisiGlass ultra screen protectors are down to $12 with code THRFTRINVISI at Daily Steals. These same screen protectors are as much as $25 on Amazon. The deal is good for iPhone 7, 8, 7 Plus, and 8 Plus.

Features include:

  • Up to three to five times improvement in scratch resistance
  • Up to 25% increase in drop performance, dramatically reducing screen cracking and breakage
  • Strengthened with Ion-Exchange process Ultrathin—just 0.21 mm
  • EasyAlign sticker included for precise application at home

Belkin also offers a one-year warranty.

TL;DR

  • What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a great deal price and easy money to spend if you've got one of the newer iPhones and want to protect it.
  • Things to know before you buy! - If you're going to protect the front, you might as well protect the back. I got one of these Silk cases for my iPhone 7. They also have one for the 7 and 8 Plus. These cases are not necessarily on sale, but you'll really like them.

See at Daily Steals

Happy thrifting!