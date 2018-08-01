Benuo Leather Bands for the Apple Watch are on sale today at Amazon for just $7.20 each when you enter promo code D2CLXXOU during checkout. These regularly sell for $18 and have been priced as high as $25 within the past year. The code can be used to discount the band in any color and either size it comes in (38mm or 42mm). Though the product title at Amazon states the bands are for Series 3 of the watch, they're also compatible with Series 1, 2, and the Nike+ versions.

With their vintage, durable look, these Apple Watch bands actually seem a bit more stylish than some of the options Apple offers officially. Each band features a top grain leather surface with a soft microfiber lining along with handmade tone-on-tone stitching. The strap is adjustable with seven holes to find the right fit for your wrist, while its buckle is made of solid stainless steel and disengages easily.

Benuo includes a one-year warranty with your purchase in case you have any issues with the bands, including manufacturing defects or excessive wear. At Amazon, over 500 customers reviewed these bands resulting in a collective rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars.

For a limited time, you can also grab a Nike+ Series 3 Apple Watch for as low as $320.

See at Amazon