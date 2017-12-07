Looking for a discount on Apple devices this holiday season? Best Buy is currently holding an Apple Sales Event now through Saturday, December 9, featuring discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more. Maybe you want to upgrade to an iPhone X or buy someone special a new iPad; whatever the case, this is the perfect time to go for it.
iPhone offers
- Trade up to iPhone X and get a $250 Best Buy gift card
- Up to $200 off iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- Save $150 off the iPhone 6s
iPad offers
MacBook and iMac deals
There are some other products offered at a discount in this sale too, including Tech21 iPhone cases, Speck MacBook cases, and iTunes gift cards.