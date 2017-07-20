Best Buy is kicking off a huge day of deals with "Black Friday in July." The deals have been leaking out over the last couple days because Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members (customers who spend $1,500 and $3,500 a year at Best Buy) have had early access. The fun starts today for "My Best Buy" members, which is free to sign up for and requires no obligation other than an email and password.
If you don't want to sign up for My Best Buy, a lot of these deals might not last very long tomorrow when it all goes live to the public. We've rounded up some of the best deals from the sale, which you can find direct links to below:
The first big deals include a selection of iPad Pros. While we have seen deals on iPad Pros before, this sale includes both the 9.7-inch and the 12.9-inch versions in multiple capacities and colors. The higher capacity iPad Pros do not regularly drop in price, so if you've been looking for more storage in your tablet, this is a good time to buy. The 9.7-inch has been replaced by the 10.5-inch, but these are still great deals.
- 9.7-inch 32GB for $399.99 (from $474.99)
- 9.7-inch 128GB for $499.99 (from $574.99)
- 12.9-inch 128GB for $749.99 (from $899.99)
- 12.9-inch 256GB for $849.99 (from $999.99)
These 13.3-inch MacBook Air models are from early 2015, but the prices are some of the best we've seen for these laptops. They come with a 1.6GHz Core i5 processor and integrated Intel HD 6000 graphics.
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $699.99 (from $849.99)
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $849.99 (from $999.99)
These Vizio Soundbars provide some of the best bang-for-your-buck in the soundbar market. These models are already super affordable while producing great sound, and these deals are some of the lowest prices ever.
- S3851X 5.1-channel Soundbar System for $179.99 (Normally $299.99)
- SB3830 3.0-Channel Soundbar for $99.99 (from $149.99)
Here's a few more deals we've found:
- Mohu Leaf 50 indoor HDTV antenna for $49.99 (from $60.99)
- This only matches a price Amazon regularly sells at
- CyberPower Gamer Desktop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, AMD Radeon RX 460 graphics for $449.99 (Normally $549.99)
- Netgear Arlo 4-pack Security Cameras for $379.99 (from $483.99)
- This is even better than previous deals we've seen.
- TP-Link LB120 Smart LED for $27.99 (from $34.99)
- This matches Amazon's Prime Day sale
- PlayStation VR unit for $349.99 (Normally $399.99)
- This is $50 better than previous deals
- Add an Xbox One S console, get a free controller
- This deal from Walmart is nearly identical and adds a free game
- 10% off iTunes Gift Cards
- If you want to spend $100 you can get a better price at eBay.
- Yuneec Typhoon H Hexacopter for $799.99 (from $999.99)
- WD easystore 4TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $89.99 (from $199.99)
These deals require Best Buy's Gamers Club Unlocked:
Gears of War 4 for Xbox One for $19.99 (from $29.99)
Halo Wars 2 for Xbox One for $19.99 (from $29.99)
Nintendo 3DS Games Buy One, Get One 50% Off
Buy 2 of these Nintendo 3DS games for $24 total (from $40): Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, Mario & Luigi: Dream Team, Kirby: Triple Deluxe
Buy 2 of these Nintendo 3DS games for $36 (from $60): Mario Kart 7, Super Mario 3D Land, New Super Mario Bros. 2, Metroid Prime: Federation Force
Buy 2 of these Nintendo 3DS games for $48 (from $80): Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon: Alpha Sapphire, Pokémon: Omega Rub, Super Smash Bros, Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World, Mario Sports Superstars, Super Mario Maker, Mario Party: Star Rush, Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past, Kirby: Planet Robobot, Bravely Second: End Layer.
Reader comments
All the best deals from Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" sale
I cannot see how to claim those 3DS bundles (Buy 2 for $24, $36 or $48).