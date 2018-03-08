Best Buy wants you to spend your tax return with them, and for the most part it doesn't seem like a bad way to save on some good products. This tech sale lasts through the end of the day Saturday and features some really good products going for some of the best prices we can find. There is no killer deal, something that blows the competition out of the water, but most of the items we looked at were going for $10 or more at other retailers.

For example, you can get the HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset for $99.99. That's $11 better than Amazon and $20 better than other retailers.

Here's a few of the other deals we found:

