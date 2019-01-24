Today marks the beginning of Best Buy's 4-day sale. The deals in this sale feature a wide variety of electronics all going for low or near-low prices. The low prices disappear Sunday at midnight, so get 'em while they're hot. Find what you want online and order it for in-store pickup if you want to get it right away, but most of the deals come with free shipping, too.
There are smaller sales covering a bunch of different models within the larger sale. For example, you can save up to $100 on the Apple Watch Series 3. That covers everything from the 38mm GPS only version for $229 to the 42mm GPS and Cellular watch down to just $529.
If Google is more your thing, check out these deals on Google Home smart speakers. Grab two Google Home Mini speakers for $50 or the Google Home Hub for $99.99.
Here are a few of the other sweet deals we've seen:
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV for $229.99 (from $280)
- GoPro Karma drone with Hero6 Black action camera for $699.99 (from $1,000)
- Caavo Control Center universal remote and home theater hub for $59.95 (from $100)
- SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro DVR Tuner for $119.99 (from $150)
- $100 off select Sonos products
Check out the full sale and prepare to save.