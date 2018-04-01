This one-day Easter sale from Best Buy includes a whole bunch of tech goodies at low prices. The best deals are centered around Apple sales, so if you're in the market for a new iPhone or new MacBook, you might want to leave the Easter Bunny outside and focus up.
Here's a few of the deals we saw:
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm silver aluminum for $299 (from $329) - Matches the best we've seen and includes many other models
- iPhone X $100 off - You can even get up to 50% off with a Verizon trade-in
- MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Core i5 laptop for $1,549.99 (from $1,800) - Every other model is on sale, too
- iMac Pro 27-inch with Retina 5K Display for $3,999.99 (from $5,000)
The full sale includes a few other gadgets at a great price, like the Sony XB30 Bluetooth speaker for $80, so be sure to check it out.