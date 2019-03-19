The Bestek Universal Travel Adapter drops to $19.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code M6UWTZIG during checkout. With the code you snag the product at a $17 discount and one of its best prices ever.

This all-in-one device is capable of converting other countries' voltage to US voltage, allowing you to safely power up your devices while you're traveling internationally. It's equipped with four USB-A charging ports which offer a combined 6A output along with 3 AC ports. You'll also receive three international adapters which can support outlets in North America, the UK, across Europe, Australia, Japan, and China, plus it's compact enough to not take up too much space in your bag. Its 5-foot power cable is detachable which makes it easier to store away as well.

This travel adapter offers over-current, overloading, over-heating, and short-circuiting protections to ensure your devices remain safe while plugged in. At Amazon, over 2,200 customers reviewed this product resulting in a collective rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.