We've seen a lot of technological advancements over the past few years, and while we don't have robot maids like The Jetsons did, this deal will get you the next-best thing.

Head to Amazon and pick up an iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $274.99. This item normally sells for $355, and today's price is the best in history. It is also the #1 Best Seller in Commercial Indoor Robotic Vacuums. It received 4.1 out of 5 stars based on 311 customer reviews.

This handy-dandy little vacuum is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. If you don't have one of those yet, you'll be glad to know that this also works just fine with your existing Wi-Fi network.

The patented 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes make sure that everything big and small is sucked up. This also features dirt detecting sensors, so areas that need a little more TLC will receive the proper attention. It also automatically adjusts its height to clean everything from hardwood to plush carpet. Your purchase is backed by a one-year warranty and your first set of AA batteries is included. When Roomba is done vacuuming, it will return to the included home base to recharge and get ready for the next dust-busting session.

Surprise company coming over? Tell your Roomba using the free iRobot HOME app and it can start cleaning before you get home. Or, schedule it to clean at a specific time and rest assured knowing you won't have to spend hours vacuuming anymore. Now if only there were a robot that could do laundry....

TL;DR