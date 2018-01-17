Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off BIC office supplies. The items included are things like pens, pencils, and highlighters. You know you're going to need them at some point, whether it's for restocking your home office, or grabbing school supplies. Now's the time to buy and avoid paying full price...or running out when you need them the most.
Some notable items:
- Gel-ocity 8-pack Fashion Retractable Gel Pens - $4 (was $8)
- Marking 36-pack Ultra Fine Point Permanent Markers - $11 (was $25)
- 4-pack Roller Glide Deco Roller Ball Pens - $4 (was $7)
- Xtra-Sparkle 24-pack Mechanical Pencils - $3 (was $7)
- 24-pack Brite Liner Chisel Tip Highlighters - $4 (was $12)
- Magic Marker 24-pack Dry Erase Markers - $18 (was $33)
Note that some of these items are add-ons, meaning they will ship with qualifying orders over $25.