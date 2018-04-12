For a limited time, you can grab a set of Logitech Z207 Multi-Device Stereo Speakers at Amazon for only $23.99. Before last month, they were regularly selling for $50. This drop is the lowest they've ever gone by $16. You can also grab this deal from Target .

This versatile pair of speakers is Bluetooth-enabled and can also connect to devices via a 3.5mm cable. It features Easy-Switch technology allowing you to seamlessly switch between different audio sources by just pausing one and pressing play on the other. It offers 10 Watts Peak power and a four-driver design which allows for balanced mid, high and bass tones. This would be a great set for a desk beside your computer, or on a dresser in your room.

There are only a handful of reviews at this point, but so far the ones it does have seem pretty positive other than one or two.

See at Amazon