This scale has a mode for weighing your baby.

This digital Bluetooth bathroom scale by 1byone is down to $22.99 on Amazon. This scale consistently sells at $33. It drops down to $28 occasionally, but it has never dropped lower than that. This deal price is temporary because it's part of Amazon's daily deals, but it is the lowest price ever for this scale.

Measuring Function - Use BIA technology to track your health information, including: body weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, Bone mass visceral fat and a mode for baby weighing

Step-on technology - No more tapping or turning on a switch to use the scale. Just step on the scale and get an instant readout.

Compact Design - 3.3 inch highlight LED display

Uses high quality impact-resistant tempered glass which is 4 times stronger than common glass.

Equipped with 4 high precision sensors, can weigh from 11 pounds up to 400 pounds in 0.2 lbs increments.

Compatibility - Only supports IOS 8.0 / Android 4.3 or higher version. Auto recognition of up to 10 users' profiles.

The scale has 4.3 stars based on 1,862 user reviews.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price ever on this scale, and the price goes away at the end of the day.

