The Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones dropped down to $189.99 at Amazon. That's about $50 off the average price, though they've sold for as high as $280 in the past. While only the black pair is priced this low currently, the white model is priced just $10 more which is a great deal as well.

These feature deep, immersive sound. You can use them wirelessly via Bluetooth or switch to wired mode with the included cable. There's also a microphone so you can take hands-free calls, and the battery lasts for up to 15 hours' worth of playtime. On the earcups, you'll find handy buttons and switches, which let you change between calls and music and control your entertainment.

Additionally, these can switch seamlessly between two Bluetooth devices at a time. As one example, you can go between watching a movie on your computer and taking a call on your smartphone. You'll get a carrying case with your purchase for easy transport, too.

Users rated this 4.3 out of 5 stars. If you're planning on traveling with your new gear, consider picking up an airline adapter.

