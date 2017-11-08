The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are down to $49 on Amazon. These headphones do not drop from the regular $100 price very much. This deal is also available at B&H and Best Buy . It's restricted to the Apple-only version and only comes in Energy Green.

The in-line mic controls are specifically designed to work with Apple devices. Android devices just aren't as easy to build for because of the differences between them all, and unfortunately the Android versions aren't on sale.

Features include:

Deep, clear sound enhanced by exclusive TriPort technology for crisp highs and natural-sounding lows

Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear's shape to stay comfortably in place all day

Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability

Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models

Matching protective carrying case included.

These headphones have 4.1 stars based on more than 2,600 user reviews.