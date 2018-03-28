Amazon has the Vitamix Professional Series 200 Blender on sale for $279.96. It normally sells for around $330. Today's price is a historic low, which beats the previous low by a few dollars. It hasn't been priced even close to this for a couple of months.

This blender received great customer reviews and it's got a 2 horsepower motor. I don't know about you, but my blender doesn't have the power of one horse, let alone multiple horses. This also features the infamous Vitamix blending skills, meaning you can make anything from frozen drinks to steaming hot soups – all with your blender. It will pulverize everything from bigger ingredients to little tiny seeds, meaning your smoothies will actually be ~smooth~. There's a variable speed dial so you're always in control, too.

This has a 64 ounce container so you can make enough smoothies to feed the whole family, and it also has a spill-proof vented lid with a removable plug. There are tons of fun accessory options to choose from for your new blender. This tamper tool will help you out when working with thicker ingredients, and this cookbook will inspire you with 250 different recipe ideas.

