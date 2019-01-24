Amazon is currently offering a buy one, get one free promotion on Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speakers. Add two to your cart and the price will drop during checkout, bringing the total from $140 down to $70. This deal is the best we've ever seen for these devices, beating our previous post by $10. You can choose from red, blue, and green color schemes.

For the most part, these look just like a regular 2nd-generation Echo Dot, but each comes with a kid-friendly rubber case in one of the aforementioned colors, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a two-year worry-free guarantee that will replace the devices if your kids get too rough - no questions asked. Spilled juice? Covered. Thrown down the laundry chute "just to see what would happen"? Covered. Used as a hockey puck? Covered. Amazon has your back.

FreeTime Unlimited normally costs around $83 for a full year. It will give your kids access more than 1,000 free audiobooks from Audible, kid-friendly radio stations, music playlists from iHeartRadio Family, and new Alexa skills developed by kid-friendly brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, and National Geographic. You can even set alarms using voices from some of your kids' favorite characters, set time limits for the Echo Dot to keep your kids from talking to her well into the night, turn off things like voice purchasing and other services and skills you don't want your kids to access (Uber, Domino's, etc), and review your kids' activity.

For more details on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, check out this post from our friend Modern Dad.

