The GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera is down to $469 on Amazon. This beats out a deal we shared earlier in December where it dropped to $474 thanks to a combination of things. Plus, this is just a direct drop with no coupons or anything. That's easily the lowest price we've ever seen. The Fusion has been selling for around $600 since July.

With a 360-degree camera you can capture video and photos of all the stuff happening around you. The videos can reach up to 5.2K resolutions and the photos use an 18MP sensor. You can then use your smartphone to turn the videos into 1080p from any angle or crop the photos into standard resolution, too. The Fusion is compatible with a wide range of Apple and Android devices, and you can use your phone to create and share the footage you've captured using the free GoPro app. You can even use your 360-degree footage in virtual reality to fully immerse yourself or your friends in the memory.

The Fusion requires two Class 10 SD cards. Lucky for you these Samsung Evo Select 128GB cards are on down to a really low price!

