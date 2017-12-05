Amazon has Nintendo Pokémon Go Plus on sale for $29.99, which comes within just a couple dollars of the best price we've ever seen for this item. It received 3.7 out of 5 stars from 1,340 customer reviews. We've already told you 5 reasons to buy the Pokémon Go Plus, and this low price should seal the deal. Get it? The deal?
This small Bluetooth accessory complements your Pokémon Go app. Through vibration and a blinking LED light, the Pokémon Go Plus will alert you to nearby Pokémon and Poké Stops, and then you click the button to catch or spin. It also includes an optional wrist strap.