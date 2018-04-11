For a limited time, Best Buy has select Beats by Dr. Dre headphones on sale from just $64.99 . These models are all certified refurbished by Best Buy's Geek Squad and are discounted by over 50% off the price of a brand new version.

Today's sale includes Beats X and Powerbeats 3 in-ear headphones in a variety of colors, though some cost a few dollars more.

Beats X (regularly priced at $150):

Powerbeats3 (regularly priced at $200):

Over at Amazon, refurbished Powerbeats3 headphones go for $100 and up while the refurbished BeatsX are available for $110. While we've seen these headphones drop this low in the past, there's no telling the next time that will be. If you're interested in this deal, it'd be wise to grab the pair of your choice sooner rather than later.

