With the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple has introduced both wireless and fast charging to the iPhone lineup for the first time. This is big news for all the people who will be picking one up, but unfortunately, the charger and cable in the box won't give you the quicker speeds. Apple will gladly sell you an overpriced charger that will make charging your iPhone a shorter experience, but there are plenty of thriftier options out there, also.

Anker's USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery is down to just $21.59 right now, a savings of around $5 from its regular price. We took a look at the cheapest ways to quickly charge the iPhone 8 and found this option to be a great one. Don't forget you'll need to pick up a USB-C to Lightning cable as well.

Advanced USB Technology: USB-C and Power Delivery enable faster charging for more powerful devices. Charge laptops, phones, tablets and more at full 30W speed.

Premium Build: Hard-wearing matte exterior, high-gloss detailing and the cool-blue USB port provide a sleek look and soft lighting.

Travel Ready: Foldable plug and compact size ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go.

Anker provides an 18-month warranty on the charger. Be sure to grab one now!

