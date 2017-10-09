It takes real courage to remove the headphone jack...

Is this deal for me?

Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack from starting with the iPhone 7 was somewhat controversial. Sure, the headphones that came with the iPhone switched from a 3.5mm to Lightning connection, and Apple included an adapter in the box for other headphones, but that still left users with one big problem: listening to music and charging at the same time.

Luckily, it didn't take long for adapters to surface that fixed this problem, but some of them are garbage, and others are rather expensive. Right now you can pick up the AmazonBasics Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter for $29.74. This is a savings of around $5 from the regular selling price of the adapter.

Sure, people may think that switching to Bluetooth headphones would be "easier", but those who have invested big dollars in headphones over the years won't like that option. This is a great way to get more use out of those headphones, while still using the latest and greatest hardware from Apple.

Lightning to 3.5mm adapter with lightning charging port

Makes it possible to listen to music or make calls while simultaneously charging phone

Remote control for adjusting the volume, managing the playback of music, and picking up or ending calls

Apple MFi Certified; designed for iPhone 7 / 7 Plus

The adapter is backed by a one-year warranty. Be sure to grab one before the price jumps back up!

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - You shouldn't have to give up your favorite headphones because Apple decided to remove the 3.5mm jack, and you shouldn't have to decide between charging your phone and listening to music. Do both (and save a few bucks) by going with Amazon's brand.

- You shouldn't have to give up your favorite headphones because Apple decided to remove the 3.5mm jack, and you shouldn't have to decide between charging your phone and listening to music. Do both (and save a few bucks) by going with Amazon's brand. Things to know before you buy! - If you've already made the move to Lightning headphones, you can still charge and listen to music but will need a different adapter. Check out this great option from Belkin.

