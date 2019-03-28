At Amazon you can snag the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger for just $36.99 when you enter coupon code BL8HFWT4 during checkout. That code takes $11 off its current price of $47.99 but it has sold for up to $53 before.

Juice up two Qi-enabled devices at once with this one charging pad. It also comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter and USB-C cable so you don't have to spend more to buy them separately. Use code BL8HFWT4 .

The charger can power up two phones simultaneously with up to 18W of power thanks to its 5-coil design and large surface area. It has an anti-slip PU leather surface meaning your phone stays put and doesn't get scratched, as well as silicone feet to keep the pad itself stationary. On the underside you'll also see heat dissipation holes to keep everything cool. Your purchase also includes a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible plug and USB-C cable, saving you buying extra or tying up your existing ones.

This charger hasn't been on the market that long, but early reviews give it an average of 4.4 stars out of 5.

