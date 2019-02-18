The Choetech Fast Wireless Charging Stand drops to just $14.99 when you enter code XZ9JMKRY at checkout. That takes $5 off its usual $20 asking price. At under $15, this price is lower than any direct drop we've seen on this charger.

Choetech's stand is Qi-enabled so is compatible with the newest iPhones and Android devices. It can fast charge iPhone models at 7.5W and supported Android devices at 10W. There are two built-in charging coils meaning you can place your phone on the stand in portrait or landscape orientation and still get a reliable charge. It even works through cases up to 4mm in thickness. There's an LED indicator on the front that lets you know your phone is charging and anti-slip feet on the base stop the stand from sliding around on your desk or nightstand.

Over 300 user reviews give this stand 4.4 out of 5 stars and Choetech backs it up with an 18-month warranty.

If you prefer to lay your phone flat on a pad rather than propped up on a stand, Choetech is offering 5% off its wireless charging pad. It doesn't support fast charging, but it's only $13.29 when you clip the on-page coupon.

See at Amazon

