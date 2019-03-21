The Choetech Qi Fast Wireless Charger Stand drops to just $14.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code OGYP9XC6 at checkout. That brings its price down $5 below its average.

No longer do you need to search around for the correct bulky wall adapter to charge your phone. At only $15, wireless charging is no longer just expensive future tech. It's here now and super affordable, and it's time to make a change. This wireless charger can fast charge several Samsung devices, though other Qi-compatible devices charge at standard speeds.

It features two built-in coils which allow you to place your phone in landscape or portrait mode onto the stand to charge. It also places your device in a position which makes it easy to continue using while on the charger. Over-charging and over-heating protections are built-in too, along with four anti-slip rubber feet at the bottom to make sure your device remains stable.

Choetech includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase. The stand features a very solid rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars with over 1,700 reviews.

