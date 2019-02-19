Amazon has the Choetech Qi Fast Wireless Charging Pad on sale for only $8.29. To get this price, make sure you clip the on-page coupon for 5% off and also apply code D2M3KB42 during checkout. Normally this highly-rated wireless charger costs $14, so you're saving almost $6.

There are lots of compatible devices with which this can be used. The iPhone X, new iPhone XS and iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and tons more are all capable of wireless charging.

This super-slim charging pad features an anti-slip rubberized grip, a thin form factor, Qi certification and safeguards against short-circuiting and overheating. Your purchase is backed by an 18-month warranty and existing owners give it 4 our of 5 stars based on over 5,200 reviews. Note that this comes with the pad and the cable, but it doesn't include a USB adapter so you may want to add one to your order.

If you prefer to prop your phone up while you charge it, or want to make the most of built-in fast charging capabilities, check out Choetech's sale on its Wireless Charging Stand.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.