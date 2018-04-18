The Greenworks 1950 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer is down to $101.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $182, and this drop is one of the best we've ever seen.

This sale is part of Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day. There are several different attachments for the pressure washer on sale as well, like this $15 25-foot hose attachment. There's also a smaller pressure washer on sale for $58.12, but it's more of a backpack than a pushable machine.

The main pressure washer has a heavy-duty 13 Amp induction motor capable of 1950 PSI and 1.2 GPM. It comes with a 25-foot high pressure hose and 35-foot electric cable. It also has soap tanks, 40-degree nozzles, wand, and a low-pressure foam sprayer. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 152 reviews.

