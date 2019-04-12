The Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB Cherry MX Red mechanical gaming keyboard is down to $109.99 with code NEFPBL12 at Newegg Flash. The keyboard also comes with a free copy of the video game Tom Clancy's The Division 2, which is a relatively new game that still goes for around $50. The keyboard itself goes for around $160 or more usually. You can get the free video game buying this keyboard on Amazon , too, but it's only on sale for about $119 there, which is its lowest price since January.

It's already a great keyboard that rarely drops much lower than this. Getting a free modern video game, too, is just icing on the cake.

Corsair's K70 Mk.2 keyboard is built with aircraft-grade brushed aluminum. There are advanced macros and light programming options with 8MB of profile storage and three stored profiles to remember your preferences. The Cherry MX Low Profile mechanical switches give you a smooth and linear movement with a super-fast 1.2mm actuation. It also has a USB pass-through port for additional USB access for a mouse or headset. Users give this keyboard 4.4 stars based on 483 reviews.

